EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: NBA dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief

Two complete strangers work together to foil a popular crime happening in the Bay Area. (KGO)

By
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Two complete strangers worked together to foil a popular crime happening in the Bay Area.

Hannie Dong, an NBA cheerleader, was having coffee at Starbucks in Castro Valley when a young woman suddenly snatched her computer right from under her and started to run toward the door.

Without thinking, Hannie sprang up and chased after the suspect. An onlooker, Misty Welborn, a mom of twins who was having coffee with her friend at the time, jumped up and helped in the chase.

A nearby auto body shop's surveillance cameras caught the Misty and Hannie running toward a getaway car less than a block from the café. The two women yanked open the car's doors and Hannie struggled with the suspect, who was holding her laptop, and managed to get away.

Sgt. Ray Kelly said he admires the women's quick thinking and is glad the outcome was positive, but warns of the dangers of pursuing a suspect like this.

He says laptop thefts from cafes is an epidemic and they're working with Starbucks and other businesses on preventative measures. He estimates at least one instance a day in the Bay Area, and sees this crime twice a week in the East Bay.

