7 On Your Side, Consumer Reports: The hidden danger of dressers

The numbers are frightening: Every 17 minutes someone is injured by furniture, a TV or an appliance tipping on them. And about every 10 days, a child dies from a tip-over incident.Parents might be surprised to learn that furniture, including dressers, are not required to be tested before they are sold. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney reports on an exclusive new Consumer Reports testing, revealing there are big differences when it comes to dresser stability.It is a scary thing to experience -- dressers tipping over during Consumer Reports' demonstration of furniture stability. It's something Janet McGee knows all too well."When I opened the door even further, right in front of me, was his dresser that had fallen forward, and immediately oh my God, it is so quiet in here, he has to be under it," she said.Her 22-month-old son Ted suffered fatal injuries when a dresser fell on top of him. "I remember having the thought of, I hope this is a dream, but I know this isn't a dream," said McGee.The dresser that killed Ted McGee was an IKEA Malm. Ikea later recalled the dresser.It has since changed its design, and it did not respond to requests for comment about the incident involving Ted.But here's the question: How stable are new dressers currently on the market?Consumer Reports bought 24 models from different furniture manufacturers, then evaluated them based on three different tests.Thirteen dressers passed all the tests, while 11 failed at least one test.Dressers from Pottery Barn, Epoch, and Sauder, among others, passed Consumer Reports' 60-pound test. Models from South Shore and Ameriwood, among others, failed a 50-pound test.Both South Shore and Ameriwood say their products meet voluntary safety standards.So, how can you tell if a dresser in your home is secure?"That's the thing about all of this. You can't tell a dresser by just, whether it's going to be tipsy, just by looking at it," said James Dickerson, Consumer Reports Chief Science Officer.Which is why Consumer Reports is pushing for mandatory safety standards, and says all furniture should be properly anchored to a wall.Janet McGee agrees. She says manufacturers should also design and build safer furniture. "I should be able to purchase something, and put it in my child's room, and it be safe," she said.7 On Your Side reached out to IKEA regarding Janet McGee's case, and they send their deepest condolences to the McGee family. IKEA is heavily investing in innovative product development and testing for safer homes.Down below is IKEA's statement. Also, here is a link to Consumer Reports' complete furniture test results, and a video showing how to properly anchor furniture to a wall .