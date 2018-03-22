YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

VIDEO: Watch the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

The 1,200-seat Lincoln Theater at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center was filled to capacity Monday evening to celebrate the lives of three female employees of The Pathway Home veterans' treatment and recovery center who were killed by a former client. (KGO)

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The 1,200-seat Lincoln Theater at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center was filled to capacity Monday evening to celebrate the lives of three female employees of The Pathway Home veterans' treatment and recovery center who were killed by a former client days ago.

Executive director Christine Loeber and staff psychologists Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba and Jennifer Gray Golick were lauded for their devoted and selfless dedication to improving the lives of the veterans in their care.

Watch the video player above for a look at the memorial service in its entirety.

Click here for the latest stories and videos on the Yountville veterans home shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsYountville veterans home shootingveteranveteransshootingmemorialfatal shootingdeadly shootingYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
Moving memorial honors victims of Yountville shooting
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
VIDEO: Keith Armstrong on Yountville shooting: 'This is not what veterans are'
Dr. Carolyn Clancy: Yountville victims will 'continue to inspire us'
More Yountville veterans home shooting
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Adopted Vietnam War unit marks 50th anniversary as San Mateo's own
Sonoma Co. survey seeks post-wildfire plans, concerns
Moving memorial honors victims of Yountville shooting
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Surveillance video shows SF shooting where officer, 4 others injured, 1 dead
Moccasin Dam on verge of bursting in Tuolumne County
Diablo Valley College to reopen following graffiti threat
North Bay survives heavy rain, but not unscathed
Travis Air Force Base officials investigate security incident, deadly car fire
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: NBA dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump replacing McMaster with Bolton
Show More
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Adopted Vietnam War unit marks 50th anniversary as San Mateo's own
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
How to delete your Facebook and more
YouTube tightens restrictions on firearm videos
More News
Top Video
Surveillance video shows SF shooting where officer, 4 others injured, 1 dead
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
North Bay survives heavy rain, but not unscathed
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: NBA dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief
More Video