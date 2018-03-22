WEATHER

Moccasin Dam on verge of bursting in Tuolumne County

Moccasin Dam appears in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

by ABC7News.com Staff
TULOUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The National Weather Service of Sacramento reported Thursday that Moccasin Dam in Tuolumne County is on the verge of imminent failure.

The dam's flood waters will be contained in the Don Pedro Reservoir which sits a mile downstream from it.

A flash flood warning has been issued for south central Tuolumne County until 2:15 p.m Friday. Some evacuations are underway, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Facebook page.

According to the sheriff's office, precautionary evacuations are being conducted at Moccasin Point Campground and facilities downstream of the dam along the creek have been evacuated.
