Napa school board votes to change mascot considered racist

There was a big step in the City of Napa Thursday night as school officials voted to change its mascot, which many consider racist against Native Americans. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
There was a big step in the City of Napa Thursday night as school officials voted to change its mascot, which many consider racist against Native Americans.

Tempers were short and feelings were strong inside Napa Valley Unified School District's Board meeting. At issue, was changing the Napa High School mascot, which for more than a century has been an "Indian."

"It's very offensive. And being shown as a mascot is very racist," said student Merissa Almeda.

Many in the room thought differently.

"It's just been at our school and honored," said grandparent Susie Jinks. "I don't see a need to do a change at all."

"Political correctness is trying to bring about all this change. It is gonna run this country into the ground," said Napa High School alumnus Ernie Stodard.

Many also worry about the cost that all of the changes on campus will require. Some of those expenses include uniforms, signs, and shirts.

Still, others argue that the cost for inclusion is priceless.

"There is no honor in being stereotyped," said Kim DeOcampo of Vallejo.

"It's a mockery of my people to be used as a mascot, symbol, or any form of entertainment," said Napa resident Sal Garcia.

A new mascot must be identified by next February. The board also decided Redwood Middle School, which are the Warriors, must change and update their imagery.

