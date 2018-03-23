ACT OF KINDNESS

Woman thanked for comforting stranger's toddler at Target

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman said she had her hands full with two small children - a toddler and a 2-month-old infant - both "having a meltdown" while shopping at a Pearland Target store.

PEARLAND, Texas --
A woman said she had her hands full with two small children - a toddler and a 2-month-old infant - both "having a meltdown" while shopping at a Pearland Target store.

According to a now-viral Facebook post, it became too unmanageable for Rebecca Paterson until a stranger stepped in to soothe one of the crying kids.

A woman named Tiffany Guillory was captured in a picture holding the woman's 2-year-old.

RELATED: Study shows moms work the equivalent of 2.5 full time job

"I started putting things away on the shelf and was about to leave when she came over to help," the overwhelmed mom said. "She walked with me while I got the essentials needed for the day and kept hold of my toddler while he calmed down."

Guillory said she knew exactly when to jump in to help, " I said 'do you need some help' and never said anything but her motion was like 'yes!'"

At Guillory's action, Paterson said Tiffany "saved me today," adding that the stranger is an "angel."

Paterson vowed to pay it forward "if I see a poor mom in need of help."

Click here for a look at feel-good stories!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyparentingtargetbabybuzzworthyact of kindnessu.s. & worlddistractionfeel goodTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACT OF KINDNESS
Waffle House worker brought to tears during honor for kindness
9-year-old sews comfort dolls for kids going through surgery
Good Samaritan gives homeless man shoes off his feet
Woman buys girl birthday cake in memory of daughter
More act of kindness
SOCIETY
Napa school board votes to change mascot considered racist
Group launches crowdfunding campaign for homeless on SF's Haight Street
YouTube tightens restrictions on firearm videos
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
More Society
Top Stories
Former Raider Aldon Smith reportedly arrested again
Memorial to be held today for Marin County deputy killed in crash
1 dead in accident that shuts down El Camino in Santa Clara
WATCH LIVE: ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
President Trump 'considering' veto of spending bill
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, shot dead by police
For just a few dollars, strangers can learn a wealth about you online
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
VOTE: Have you deleted Facebook?
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Professional basketball dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief
Moccasin Dam holds steady, could still fail in Tuolumne County
More News
Top Video
Top stories update: Friday
Former Raider Aldon Smith reportedly arrested again
Memorial to be held today for Marin County deputy killed in crash
President Trump 'considering' veto of spending bill
More Video