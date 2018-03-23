PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump 'considering' veto of spending bill

President Trump says he is "considering" a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON --
President Trump says he is "considering" a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding.



Trump's tweet created confusion after Congress gave final approval early Friday to the spending bill, which is needed to avert a federal shutdown.

On Thursday, Trump's budget director Mick Mulvaney said that Trump would sign the bill.

