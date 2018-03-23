ANIMAL NEWS

Adorable puppies answer important sports questions

When a litter of playful puppies take over the ABC 7 studios, you know it must be National Puppy Day. Since this a serious news gathering organization, we didn't want to miss an opportunity to ask them some hard-hitting questions. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
When a litter of playful puppies takes over the ABC 7 studios, you know it must be National Puppy Day. Since this is a serious news gathering organization, we didn't want to miss an opportunity to ask them some hard-hitting questions.


We attempted to find out if the Oakland A's or San Francisco Giants would have a better season, whether Warriors stars Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant will be the top postseason performer for the Warriors and attempted to finally solve the age old debate: is a hot dog a sandwich?

360 VIDEO: ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018

Click on the video player above to watch the adorable puppies answer all these questions and more.

To adopt Roxy or Jack (both are terrier mix) call PHS-SPCA.org at (650) 340-7022. And to adopt Daisy (chihuahua mix) call the MarinHumane.org at (415) 883-4621

PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day adoption event
Written and produced by Casey A. Pratt
