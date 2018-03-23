Adorable puppies answer important sports questions

I wanted to answer the age-old question: Is a hot dog a sandwich? So I asked a puppy. #NationalPuppyDay #PuppiesOn7 pic.twitter.com/oeU98skaL7 — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 24, 2018

When a litter of playful puppies takes over the ABC 7 studios, you know it must be National Puppy Day. Since this is a serious news gathering organization, we didn't want to miss an opportunity to ask them some hard-hitting questions.We attempted to find out if the Oakland A's or San Francisco Giants would have a better season, whether Warriors stars Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant will be the top postseason performer for the Warriors and attempted to finally solve the age old debate: is a hot dog a sandwich?Click on the video player above to watch the adorable puppies answer all these questions and more.To adopt Roxy or Jack (both are terrier mix) call PHS-SPCA.org at (650) 340-7022. And to adopt Daisy (chihuahua mix) call the MarinHumane.org at (415) 883-4621