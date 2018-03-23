Adorable puppies answer important sports questions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --When a litter of playful puppies takes over the ABC 7 studios, you know it must be National Puppy Day. Since this is a serious news gathering organization, we didn't want to miss an opportunity to ask them some hard-hitting questions.
I wanted to answer the age-old question: Is a hot dog a sandwich? So I asked a puppy. #NationalPuppyDay #PuppiesOn7 pic.twitter.com/oeU98skaL7— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 24, 2018
We attempted to find out if the Oakland A's or San Francisco Giants would have a better season, whether Warriors stars Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant will be the top postseason performer for the Warriors and attempted to finally solve the age old debate: is a hot dog a sandwich?
360 VIDEO: ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
Click on the video player above to watch the adorable puppies answer all these questions and more.
To adopt Roxy or Jack (both are terrier mix) call PHS-SPCA.org at (650) 340-7022. And to adopt Daisy (chihuahua mix) call the MarinHumane.org at (415) 883-4621
Written and produced by Casey A. Pratt