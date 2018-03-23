Madison Bumgarner clearly had his hand open and took the comebacker to the palm/fingers. Which likely minimized damage greatly. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/4PaLixLVcz — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 23, 2018

I had a feeling MadBum was going to come out like a beast this year with a lot to prove after last year's incident. Big blow for him and the Giants.

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner had to leave Friday's spring training game against the Kansas City Royals after a comebacker fractured his pitching hand.Bumgarner, making his final tuneup before his scheduled Opening Day start, was struck by a hard shot off the bat of the Royals' Whit Merrifield in the third inning.Manager Bruce Bochy went out to the mound with the team trainer to check on the left-hander, who was quickly removed from the game.The Giants are already expected to have right-hander Jeff Samardzija on the disabled list to begin the season, after an MRI on Thursday revealed a strained pectoral muscle.The team opens its season on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 29.ESPN contributed to this report.