SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

SF Giants star Madison Bumgarner fractures pitching hand during game

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner had to leave Friday's spring training game against the Kansas City Royals after a comebacker fractured his pitching hand. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner had to leave Friday's spring training game against the Kansas City Royals after a comebacker fractured his pitching hand.

Bumgarner, making his final tuneup before his scheduled Opening Day start, was struck by a hard shot off the bat of the Royals' Whit Merrifield in the third inning.

Manager Bruce Bochy went out to the mound with the team trainer to check on the left-hander, who was quickly removed from the game.

The Giants are already expected to have right-hander Jeff Samardzija on the disabled list to begin the season, after an MRI on Thursday revealed a strained pectoral muscle.

The team opens its season on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 29.

ESPN contributed to this report.

Click here for more stories related to the San Francisco Giants.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco GiantsathletesMLBSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Source: Broken bone in left hand to sideline Madison Bumgarner 6-8 weeks
Giants' Jeff Samardzija likely headed to DL with pectoral strain
The Dominant 20: Bonds refused to be less than the best
Orlando Cepeda making 'major' progress in heart recovery
More San Francisco Giants
SPORTS
Warriors' Stephen Curry leaves with injury to left knee
Stephen Curry returns then injures left knee as Warriors win
Levi's Stadium packed with fans cheering on Mexican National Soccer Team
Levi's Stadium packed with fans cheering on Mexican National Soccer Team
Warriors' Stephen Curry returns vs. Hawks after 6-game absence
More Sports
Top Stories
Couple at center of kidnapping Vallejo police called hoax break their silence
Warriors' Stephen Curry leaves with injury to left knee
Lawsuit claims South Bay deputy filed false child abuse report against father, while seducing mother
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
EXCLUSIVE: Missing Richmond skier's family speaks out on search efforts
ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
Musician uses Tile app to recover stolen electric violins
Levi's Stadium packed with fans cheering on Mexican National Soccer Team
Show More
Worried about going to HR? There is an app for that
Bay Area students prepare for local March For Our Lives rallies
Emotional memorial for Marin County deputy brings back memories
Progress comes slowly after Santa Rosa firestorm
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pixi Beauty, Holland House
More News
Top Video
Lawsuit claims South Bay deputy filed false child abuse report against father, while seducing mother
Levi's Stadium packed with fans cheering on Mexican National Soccer Team
Emotional memorial for Marin County deputy brings back memories
Worried about going to HR? There is an app for that
More Video