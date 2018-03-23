ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sammy Hagar gets plaque on SF's Bammies Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Legendary rock star Sammy Hagar got a plaque on the Bammies Walk of Fame, which is located in front of San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Rock legend Sammy Hagar got a very exclusive honor Friday in San Francisco.

The former lead singer of Van Halen got a plaque on the Bammies Walk of Fame.

Only eight other musicians have been honored in this way, including Carlos Santana, Jerry Garcia, Journey, Jefferson Starship, John Lee Hooker and music promoter Bill Graham.

The plaques are located in front of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Hagar, who is from the Monterey area, originally came to San Francisco during the Summer of Love in 1967.

VIDEO: 7 ways the Summer of Love is still with us today

He fell in love with the Haight-Ashbury area and decided to move to the city.

In 1969 he teamed up with guitarist Ronnie Montrose to sing lead vocals for the group Montrose.

EMBED More News Videos

Legendary rocker Sammy Hagar was honored with an award that few musicians receive.



Hagar, known as the Red Rocker, had a successful solo career, but gained more fame when he joined Van Halen in 1985.

Despite winning Grammys and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Hagar says getting recognized by the Bammies has its own special meaning.

"Nothing is as gratifying as when your hometown, your home area, honors you. It's where you want it the most. I mean, I will be down here looking at my plaque, believe me," said Hagar after the plaque unveiling.

Sammy Hagar drives home a $1.3 million custom Ferrari

The Bammies are an awards show created by BAM magazine, a music publication that circulated in the Bay Area between 1976 and 1999.

Since 2011 it has been a web-only magazine.

Also honored with a plaque Friday was radio disc jockey Steven Seaweed, who worked at KSAN Jive 95, KRQR 97.3 FM and 107.7 The Bone.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicrock musicawardabc7 originalshistorybuzzworthySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
After year-long wait Sammy Hagar takes home $1.3 million custom Ferrari
VIDEO: 7 ways the Summer of Love is still with us today
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disneyland's food was shaped by Walt's taste
Oakland singer Tory Teasley hitting the 'American Idol' stage
TV personality known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
Queen Latifah's mom, Rita Owens, has died
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Couple at center of kidnapping Vallejo police called hoax break their silence
Warriors' Stephen Curry leaves with injury to left knee
Lawsuit claims South Bay deputy filed false child abuse report against father, while seducing mother
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
EXCLUSIVE: Missing Richmond skier's family speaks out on search efforts
Giants star Madison Bumgarner fractures pitching hand during game
ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
Musician uses Tile app to recover stolen electric violins
Show More
Levi's Stadium packed with fans cheering on Mexican National Soccer Team
Worried about going to HR? There is an app for that
Bay Area students prepare for local March For Our Lives rallies
Emotional memorial for Marin County deputy brings back memories
Progress comes slowly after Santa Rosa firestorm
More News
Top Video
Lawsuit claims South Bay deputy filed false child abuse report against father, while seducing mother
Levi's Stadium packed with fans cheering on Mexican National Soccer Team
Emotional memorial for Marin County deputy brings back memories
Worried about going to HR? There is an app for that
More Video