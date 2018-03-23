SF Weekend: Excelsior Sunday Streets, March For Life, TreasureFest, More

Tomorrow, check out baby goats and local art in Bernal Heights, a stand-up comedy fundraiser for stem cell donations at the Palace of Fine Arts, or take part in a video game tournament in Union Square.
Easter-themed events kick off on Saturday with Treasure Island's monthly flea market complete with an egg hunt and selfies with the Easter Bunny. There's also a Easter egg hunt for dogs in SoMa, with all proceeds going to Muttville Senior Dog rescue.
Also on Saturday: the March for Our Lives against gun violence rally at Civic Center, whiskey tasting at Pier 3 and a fireworks show at Pier 39 to celebrate the start of spring.
On Sunday, start with a brunch festival in the Mission before heading out to enjoy Macy's annual flower show in Union Square or the latest Sunday Street festival in the Excelsior.
Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.
Thursday, March 22
Friday, March 23
Saturday, March 24
Sunday, March 25
