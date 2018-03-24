  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
EDUCATION

School district plans to arm students with rocks as protection against school shooters

EMBED </>More Videos

School district plans to arm students with rocks against potential school shooters (KTRK)

By
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania --
As schools around the nation grapple with how to best protect their students against a potential gunman, a school district in Pennsylvania has come up with one concrete solution.

The superintendent of the Blue Mountain School district is in the spotlight after telling state lawmakers his students will protect themselves against potential school shooters with rocks.

"Every classroom has been equipped with a five-gallon bucket of river stone. If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full students armed with rocks and they will be stoned," said Dr. David Helsel.

Dr. Helsel says that one stone can inflict a lot of pain and distract a shooter.

"At one time I just had the idea of river stone. They're the right size for hands. You can throw them very hard and they will create or cause pain, which can distract," said Helsel.

Helsel says teachers, staff and students were given active shooter training through a program known as ALICE which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate and they routinely hold evacuation drills for active shooter simulations.

Students and teachers apparently like the plan.

The district has no plans to arm teachers, but each school will train and certify a maintenance worker to carry a gun. The rocks will be a last resort, according to Helsel.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationschool safetyschool shootingu.s. & worldstudent safetystudentsPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
California teacher who made anti-military remarks fired
Alameda teachers demand better pay, salaries among lowest in county
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
More Education
Top Stories
'March for our Lives' events draw large crowds in Bay Area
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
92-year-old Fremont man rescued after falling 26 feet into well
Curry to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks after suffering Grade 2 MCL sprain
Gubernatorial candidates' forum to be held in San Diego
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
ABC7's Dion Lim emcees Expat Woman's Empowered Leadership Conference
MLK Jr.'s granddaughter delivers speech at 'March for our Lives' in D.C.
Show More
Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at 'March for Our Lives'
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
Oakland A's take playful jab at Giants with parking costs
Iowa family of 4 died of gas asphyxiation at resort in Mexico, authorities say
Couple at center of kidnapping Vallejo police called hoax break their silence
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
'March for our Lives' events draw large crowds in Bay Area
92-year-old Fremont man rescued after falling 26 feet into well
Curry to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks after suffering Grade 2 MCL sprain
More Video