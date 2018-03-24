  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at 'March for Our Lives' event in New York City

EMBED </>More Videos

Sir Paul McCartney attended one of the 'March for our Lives' events in New York City Saturday. (KGO)

NEW YORK (KGO) --
Sir Paul McCartney took part in the 'March for our Lives' demonstration in New York City Saturday.

"This is what we can do, so I'm here to do it. One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," said McCartney.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with improving our schools

McCartney was referring to John Lennon, who was shot to death in the archway of his residence in 1980.

The demonstrations drew thousands of people for marches across the country.

PHOTOS: Demonstrators call for action with their signs
Click here for the latest stories about the "March for Our Lives" and click here for full coverage on school safety issues.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsMarch for Our Liveseventsbay area eventsprotestgun violenceschool safetyschool threatu.s. & worldschool shootingparkland school shootingpaul mccartney
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
'March for our Lives' events draw large crowds in Bay Area
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
MLK Jr.'s granddaughter delivers speech at 'March for our Lives' in D.C.
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
'March for our Lives' events draw large crowds in Bay Area
Gubernatorial candidates' forum to be held in San Diego
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
More Politics
Top Stories
'March for our Lives' events draw large crowds in Bay Area
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
92-year-old Fremont man rescued after falling 26 feet into well
Curry to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks after suffering Grade 2 MCL sprain
Gubernatorial candidates' forum to be held in San Diego
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
ABC7's Dion Lim emcees Expat Woman's Empowered Leadership Conference
MLK Jr.'s granddaughter delivers speech at 'March for our Lives' in D.C.
Show More
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
Oakland A's take playful jab at Giants with parking costs
Iowa family of 4 died of gas asphyxiation at resort in Mexico, authorities say
Couple at center of kidnapping Vallejo police called hoax break their silence
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
'March for our Lives' events draw large crowds in Bay Area
92-year-old Fremont man rescued after falling 26 feet into well
Curry to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks after suffering Grade 2 MCL sprain
More Video