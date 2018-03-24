  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

Martin Luther King Jr.'s granddaughter delivers emotional speech at 'March for our Lives' in D.C.

Martin Luther King Junior's granddaughter Yolanda Renee King delivered a powerful message to the crowd in D.C. during the 'March for our Lives' event. (KGO)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGO) --
Martin Luther King Junior's granddaughter Yolanda Renee King delivered a powerful message to the crowd in D.C. during the 'March for our Lives' event.

"I have a dream that enough is enough and that this should be a gun-free world, period," King said.

The rally drew a massive crowd to Washington to call on lawmakers to address gun laws and school safety.

