SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --This week's special edition of "Beyond the Headlines" explores the ongoing issues surrounding sexual harassment in the workplace. Recognizing that the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements are resonating with people across the nation, ABC7 recently brought together a group of local experts to discuss the challenges facing employees & employers across the Bay Area. You'll see just some of the highlights of this powerful conversation on our show. Our goal is to provide you with a variety of resources to assist anyone dealing with sexual harassment at work. Consider us your Allies in Action. Hosted by ABC7 Anchor Kristen Sze, we'll find out just some of the solutions and advice our guests have put into practice.
The panel of guests represent experts from all over the Bay Area who work in a variety of fields. Each of them brings a unique perspective that adds to this in-depth exploration of this timely topic. Learn about each of them below.
Studio Guests
Maureen Broderick
CEO/Founder
WorldWideWomen
Founder & CEO of WorldWideWomen, a vetted web resource for women around the globe.
Karina Cabrera Bell
Host, REACH Mama Podcast
Her podcast features stories of successful multicultural moms managing high powered careers and kids.
Estella Cisneros
CRLA Fresno Directing Attorney,
California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc.
Working toward social justice and equity for farmworkers & all low-wage workers in rural communities. Offices across California.
Dr. Will Courtenay
Psychotherapist, "The Men's Doc"
Provides strategies for men to address the confusing messages regarding manhood and how a man is supposed to be in today's society.
Laura Guio
Vice President, Systems Services Center of Competency and Sales & California Senior State Executive
IBM Corporation
Longtime respected leader at IBM, with a focus on sales, customer support, development and operational infrastructure; Vice President of Silicon Valley Leadership Group.
Saru Jayaraman
Director, Food Labor Research Center, UC Berkeley
Nationally recognized for he efforts to insure the rights of restaurant workers. She was also Amy Poehler's guest at the Golden Globes. Founded Restaurant Opportunities Center United (ROC United) after 9/11, when so many were displaced from restaurant work in the Twin Towers.
Grace Kahng
Founder/Executive Producer, Santoki Productions
Co-Author/Editor, "Better Together: 8 Ways Working with Women Leads to Extraordinary Products & Profits"
Award-winning Producer & investigative journalist, dedictaed to stories addressing human rights abuses domestically & abroad.
Catherine Kudlick
Director, Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability, SFSU
Professor of History & disability rights activist, leading the historic Longmore Institute.
Hayley Leibson
Founder, Lady In Tech
Founded her successful blog about being a female in the tech industry & works to inspire others.
Nashormeh Lindo
Artist & Educator
World-renowned visual artist/designer, photographer, historian & educator. She was appointed to the California Arts Council by Governor Jerry Brown in 2014.
Jonathan Sposato
Angel Investor
Co-Founder of both Geekwire.com and PicMonkey
Author, "Better Together: 8 Ways Working with Women Leads to Extraordinary Products & Profits"
The one and ONLY tech angel investor to announce he would ONLY fund female-founded companies, since 2016. He co-founded 2 tech companies, and was the first person to sell 2 companies to Google.
