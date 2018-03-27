BEYOND THE HEADLINES

ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Harassment at work

This week's special edition of "Beyond the Headlines" explores the ongoing issues surrounding sexual harassment in the workplace. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
This week's special edition of "Beyond the Headlines" explores the ongoing issues surrounding sexual harassment in the workplace. Recognizing that the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements are resonating with people across the nation, ABC7 recently brought together a group of local experts to discuss the challenges facing employees & employers across the Bay Area. You'll see just some of the highlights of this powerful conversation on our show. Our goal is to provide you with a variety of resources to assist anyone dealing with sexual harassment at work. Consider us your Allies in Action. Hosted by ABC7 Anchor Kristen Sze, we'll find out just some of the solutions and advice our guests have put into practice.

The panel of guests represent experts from all over the Bay Area who work in a variety of fields. Each of them brings a unique perspective that adds to this in-depth exploration of this timely topic. Learn about each of them below.

And go to the abc7news.com/takeaction page to explore the many resources available to you.

Studio Guests

Maureen Broderick
CEO/Founder
WorldWideWomen
Click here for more information.
Founder & CEO of WorldWideWomen, a vetted web resource for women around the globe.
FB: @WorldWideWomenCo
TWT: @WorldWideWomen

Karina Cabrera Bell
Host, REACH Mama Podcast
Click here for more information.
Her podcast features stories of successful multicultural moms managing high powered careers and kids.
INSTA: @reachmamapodcast
TWT: @REACHMama

Estella Cisneros
CRLA Fresno Directing Attorney,
California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc.
Click here for more information.
Working toward social justice and equity for farmworkers & all low-wage workers in rural communities. Offices across California.
FB: @CRLA.org
TWT: @CRLAinc

Dr. Will Courtenay
Psychotherapist, "The Men's Doc"
Click here for more information.

Provides strategies for men to address the confusing messages regarding manhood and how a man is supposed to be in today's society.
TWT: @TheMensDoc
FB: @WillCourtenay

Laura Guio
Vice President, Systems Services Center of Competency and Sales & California Senior State Executive
IBM Corporation
Click here for more information.
Longtime respected leader at IBM, with a focus on sales, customer support, development and operational infrastructure; Vice President of Silicon Valley Leadership Group.
INSTA: @IBM
FB: @IBM
TWT: @L_Guio and @IBM

Saru Jayaraman
Director, Food Labor Research Center, UC Berkeley
Click here for more information.
Nationally recognized for he efforts to insure the rights of restaurant workers. She was also Amy Poehler's guest at the Golden Globes. Founded Restaurant Opportunities Center United (ROC United) after 9/11, when so many were displaced from restaurant work in the Twin Towers.
INSTA: sarujayaraman_roc
FB: Saru Jayaraman
TWT:@SaruJayaraman

Grace Kahng
Founder/Executive Producer, Santoki Productions
Co-Author/Editor, "Better Together: 8 Ways Working with Women Leads to Extraordinary Products & Profits"
Click here for more information.
Award-winning Producer & investigative journalist, dedictaed to stories addressing human rights abuses domestically & abroad.
INSTA: @gekahng
FB: Grace Kahng
Catherine Kudlick
Director, Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability, SFSU
Click here for more information.
Professor of History & disability rights activist, leading the historic Longmore Institute.
TWT: @kudlick

Hayley Leibson
Founder, Lady In Tech
Click here for more information.
Founded her successful blog about being a female in the tech industry & works to inspire others.
INSTA: @lady_in_tech
FB: @ladyintech
TWT: @hayleyleibson

Nashormeh Lindo
Artist & Educator
Click here for more information.
World-renowned visual artist/designer, photographer, historian & educator. She was appointed to the California Arts Council by Governor Jerry Brown in 2014.
INSTA: @mamanonilin816

Jonathan Sposato
Angel Investor
Co-Founder of both Geekwire.com and PicMonkey
Author, "Better Together: 8 Ways Working with Women Leads to Extraordinary Products & Profits"
Click here for more information.
The one and ONLY tech angel investor to announce he would ONLY fund female-founded companies, since 2016. He co-founded 2 tech companies, and was the first person to sell 2 companies to Google.
INSTA: @jonathansposato
TWT: @jonathansposato

