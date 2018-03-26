FACEBOOK

FTC confirms investigation into Facebook's privacy practices

EMBED </>More Videos

The FTC is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MENLO PARK, Calif. --
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

Facebook's stock, which already took a big hit last week, plunged as a result.

TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps

Facebook said in a statement on Monday that the company remains "strongly committed" to protecting people's information and that it welcomes the opportunity to answer the FTC's questions.

News outlets have reported on the FTC investigation last week, but the FTC hadn't confirmed it until Monday. Facebook reached a settlement with the FTC in 2011 offering privacy assurances.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyfacebookmark zuckerbergdata breachsecurity breachlawsuitcourtcourt casePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumppoliticsMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rep. Swalwell calls on social media companies to protect elections
How to delete your Facebook and more
Zuckerberg admits mistakes, promises steps to limit Facebook data sharing
STATEMENT: Facebook CEO admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal
Facebook facing user, lawmaker scrutiny over data use
TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps
Facebook to hold emergency meeting after allegations of data harvesting
FACEBOOK
Rep. Swalwell calls on social media companies to protect elections
Facebook could be slapped with a $2 trillion fine
How to delete your Facebook and more
Zuckerberg admits mistakes, promises steps to limit Facebook data sharing
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
New smartphone app to help schools facing active shooters
Rep. Swalwell calls on social media companies to protect elections
CEO says Waymo dedicated to safe self-driving technology
Musician uses Tile app to recover stolen electric violins
More Technology
Top Stories
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
SUV pulled from Lake Merritt after couple found dead
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Fake image shows Emma Gonzalez tearing up the Constitution
New smartphone app to help schools facing active shooters
Grandmother of man killed by Sacramento police calls for change
US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry begins visit to Bay Area research centers
VIDEO: Car drives down steps outside Safeway in SF's Castro
Show More
Dusty Baker returning to Giants as special adviser
Army veteran in US since age 8 deported after prison stint
No mistrial for widow of Pulse nightclub shooter
VIDEO: Images from the Bay Area 'March for our Lives' events
Dow surges 670 points, their best gain since August 2015
More News
Top Video
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
SUV pulled from Lake Merritt after couple found dead
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry begins visit to Bay Area research centers
More Video