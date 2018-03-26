FACEBOOK

US Representative Swalwell calls on social media companies to protect elections

EMBED </>More Videos

US Representative Eric Swalwell reacted this morning to new fallout from the Facebook data scandal. (KGO-TV)

By
DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
The Senate Judiciary Committee is now inviting the CEO's of Facebook, Twitter and Google to an opening hearing on data privacy. The meeting will happen early next month.

The invitation comes just hours after the Federal Trade Commission announced it's investigating Facebook about the company's privacy practices. Facebook has been under intense criticism after it was revealed that the data of up to 50 million users was improperly obtained by the data firm Cambridge Analytica and used in the presidential election.

RELATED: FTC confirms investigation into Facebook's privacy practices

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell reacted this morning to new fallout from the data scandal, saying "now is the time for every social media company to come clean. No one thinks they did anything maliciously to help the Russians but do think many of them have been less than forthcoming about how their platforms were used."

State officials are also reacting. Attorney's general from 37 states, including California, sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg today calling for answers. The letter concludes with:

"We are committed to protecting our residents' personal information. More specifically, we need to understand Facebook's policies and procedures in light of the reported misuse of data by developers. We appreciate the information you have provided to date and expect your full cooperation going forward in our inquiries into your business practices. To that end, we expect a full accounting for what transpired."

TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps

The federal government will be asking for answers too. Swalwell says he would like to see Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify before Congress.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyfacebookmark zuckerbergdata breachsecurity breachlawsuitcourtcourt casePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumppoliticsDublinMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
How to delete your Facebook and more
Zuckerberg admits mistakes, promises steps to limit Facebook data sharing
STATEMENT: Facebook CEO admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal
Facebook facing user, lawmaker scrutiny over data use
TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps
Facebook to hold emergency meeting after allegations of data harvesting
FACEBOOK
ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
Zuckerberg invited to testify at Senate Committee hearing
Facebook could be slapped with a $2 trillion fine
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
Zuckerberg invited to testify at Senate Committee hearing
New smartphone app to help schools facing active shooters
New survey asks how people feel about Artificial Intelligence
More Technology
Top Stories
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
SF Giants face Oakland A's in pre-season Bay Bridge Series Game 2
SUV pulled from Lake Merritt after couple found dead
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Bay Area doctors making big impact in Mali
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
March roars after a parched February
Show More
Zuckerberg invited to testify at Senate Committee hearing
San Francisco 'March for our Lives' organizer talks about event
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
More News
Top Video
SF Giants face Oakland A's in pre-season Bay Bridge Series Game 2
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
No mistrial for widow of Pulse nightclub shooter
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
More Video