VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana --A crawfish enjoying spring festivities is going viral after clinging to a beer can and appearing to smoke a cigarette during a New Orleans crawfish boil.
The video posted on Twitter immediately went viral, with more than 44,000 retweets and more than 70,000 likes.
The 14-second video shows the mudbug lifting a cigarette up over and over, making it look like he is taking a few puffs.
