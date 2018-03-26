ICE CREAM

New Blue Bell flavor pairs chocolate with peanut butter cookie dough

Nothing tastes better on a warm day than a little ice cream. And who doesn't love chocolate and peanut butter? (Blue Bell)

Nothing tastes better on a warm day than a little ice cream.

And who doesn't love chocolate and peanut butter?

Blue Bell is once again tempting our taste buds with a new flavor.

The company announced the new chocolate peanut butter cookie dough ice cream on Twitter.



The ice cream is available in stores now but for a limited time only. It will be sold in pint and half-gallon sizes.

