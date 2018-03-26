Grandmother of man killed by Sacramento police calls for change

EMBED </>More Videos

The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects. She suggests shooting them in an extremity. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
The family of 22-year old Stephon Clark held an emotional news conference at Sacramento City Hall Monday.

"I want justice for my baby Stephon Clark," said Clark's grandmother Sequita Thompson.

An emotional Thompson could not hide her pain about the death of her grandson, shot 20 times in the backyard of her home last week. Clark was suspected by police of breaking into cars in the neighborhood.

VIDEO: Grandmother of unarmed Sacramento man killed by police calls for change
EMBED More News Videos

The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects. She suggests shooting them in an extremity.



Clark was unarmed. Police thought he had a gun in his hand; it turned out to be a cell phone.

"Why didn't you shoot him in the arm or the leg? You didn't have to do that," Thompson said.

RELATED: Sacramento police says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting

Noted civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and other black leaders are demanding criminal charges against two Sacramento police officers who shot Clark.

"We will stand up for Stephon, we will speak for Stephon and we will fight for Stephon," said civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

Clark's shooting has sparked a series of protests throughout Sacramento, some have turned violent

His funeral will be held Thursday. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. Activists are calling for a national day of mourning.

Sacramento's police chief is promising a full investigation.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video regarding officer-involved shootings in the Bay Area and around the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingman killedfatal shootingpolicepolice-involved shootingSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Protests move to capitol building after Sacramento officer-involved shooting
Sacramento PD says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
SF Giants face Oakland A's in pre-season Bay Bridge Series Game 2
SUV pulled from Lake Merritt after couple found dead
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Bay Area doctors making big impact in Mali
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
March roars after a parched February
Show More
Zuckerberg invited to testify at Senate Committee hearing
San Francisco 'March for our Lives' organizer talks about event
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
More News
Top Video
SF Giants face Oakland A's in pre-season Bay Bridge Series Game 2
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
No mistrial for widow of Pulse nightclub shooter
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
More Video