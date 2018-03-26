SCHOOL SHOOTING

New Silicon Valley smartphone app to help schools facing intruders, active shooters

EMBED </>More Videos

Teachers at a San Jose school have a new ally to help keep their classrooms safe. It starts with an app but includes additional features to help first responders know exactly where an intruder has been discovered before they arrive. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Teachers at a San Jose school have a new ally to help keep their classrooms safe. It starts with an app but includes additional features to help first responders know exactly where an intruder has been discovered before they arrive.

At BrightStar Christian Academy, SafeGuard is installed on teachers' smartphones or smart watches. In a critical situation, the app speeds up communication.

CEO Mike Jacobs was able to press a color-coded button the screen of a smart watch, and within two seconds, it triggered a loud warning sound on a smartphone with the app installed. The app works with iOS and Android devices.

RELATED: Sixth grader writes his will 'just in case' there's a school shooting

Through sensors in each classroom, the alert system triangulates where the emergency is, which can be a big help to first responders.

"With this application," Jacobs said, "we're able to help them pinpoint the location of the notification first and then help them to focus their efforts where it's needed the most, and that's really important in an active shoot situation that's usually over within seven minutes."

There's a chat function so first responders, school administrators and other teachers can provide urgent details when speaking out loud might put them at risk.

RELATED: School district plans to arm students with rocks as protection against school shooters

BrightStar Christian Academy's director believes this will help protect its 67 students, from toddlers to pre-schoolers.

"Their safety throughout the day from all elements is of most importance to us," said Academy Director Jacqueline Alkhaseh. "And so to have another system, another layer of protection that provides that added security is of great value."

Besides the Bay Area, the SafeGuard system has been installed in the Pacific Northwest, Southern California and the Midwest. A typical elementary school can be outfitted with SafeGuard in a half day at a projected cost of under $5,000.

Click here for a look at how to get help with improving our schools and click here for a look at recent stories about school safety.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyeducationschoolparkland school shootingschool shootingactive shootermass shootingstudent safetystudentsSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with improving our schools
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Sixth grader writes his will in response to school shootings
SCHOOL SHOOTING
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
San Francisco 'March for our Lives' organizer talks about event
VIDEO: Images from the Bay Area 'March for our Lives' events
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
More school shooting
TECHNOLOGY
Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
Zuckerberg invited to testify at Senate Committee hearing
New survey asks how people feel about Artificial Intelligence
More Technology
Top Stories
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
SF Giants face Oakland A's in pre-season Bay Bridge Series Game 2
SUV pulled from Lake Merritt after couple found dead
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Bay Area doctors making big impact in Mali
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
March roars after a parched February
Show More
Zuckerberg invited to testify at Senate Committee hearing
San Francisco 'March for our Lives' organizer talks about event
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
More News
Top Video
SF Giants face Oakland A's in pre-season Bay Bridge Series Game 2
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
No mistrial for widow of Pulse nightclub shooter
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
More Video