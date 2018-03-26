SPORTS

SF Giants hold annual Play Ball luncheon to benefit Junior Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Opening Day is right around the corner and the San Francisco Giants held their annual Play Ball luncheon at the Fairmont to benefit the Junior Giants Monday.

Brandon Belt, Hunter Pence, and Mark Melancon were on hand to sign autographs, and so was the newest Giant, Andrew McCutchen.

The players remembered it's important to give back.

"Professional baseball players were my idols," said Belt. "People I greatly looked up to so we just try to be those role models and be somebody they could look up to as well."

The Giants' newest employee was also in attendance -- former manager Dusty Baker. He was brought back in an advisory role to team president Larry Baer.

Baker was the Giants manager through much of the 90s and the opening of AT&T Par, earning three Manager of the Year awards and leading the Giants to the 2002 World Series.

The Giants and A's play game two of the Bay Bridge pre-season series Monday night at AT&T Park.

The regular MLB season starts on Thursday.

