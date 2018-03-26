Inside San Francisco's Most Expensive Apartments

So what exactly does the top of San Francisco's rental market look like these days, and just how far does a housing dollar stretch when money is no object?
We browsed listings on Zumper to create a list of the city's most extravagant apartments. Note: prices and availability are subject to change.
2650 Divisadero St. (Pacific Heights)
This spacious townhouse at 2650 Divisadero St. in Pacific Heights with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms encompasses 4,000 square feet.
Whereas the average 4-bedroom rental is approximately $7,131/month, this mansion is currently going for $25,000/month. Why so expensive?
In the unit, you can anticipate mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a fireplace, a two-bridge view, floor-to-ceiling windows, recessed lighting, marble and granite bathroom countertops, a spiral staircase and ample closet space. The building offers garage parking, but pets aren't allowed in this top-of-the-line home.
118 Alta St. (North Beach)
This gigantic apartment located at 118 Alta St. in North Beach has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a 3-bedroom in San Francisco is approximately $5,750/month, this place is currently priced at a stupefying $20,000/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, garden access, a wine vault and French doors. Building amenities include weekly gardening, garage parking and weekly cleaning. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
1269 Vallejo St. (Russian Hill)
This gigantic apartment at 1269 Vallejo St. in Russian Hill is going for $17,990/month. The pad has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and encompasses 3,480-square-feet.
In this single-family home, you can expect a fireplace, hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, a deck and a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck and an elevator. Pets too can find shelter and comfort in this stately abode.
4 Russian Hill Pl. (Russian Hill)
Finally, this single-family home at 4 Russian Hill Pl. has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and is currently going for $16,500/month. What makes this property so expensive?
In this single-family unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a full kitchen, a walk-in closet, three fireplaces, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space.
Cats and dogs are not admissible, but the living room has views of Twin Peaks with a balcony "for viewing stunning sunsets."
