The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says he's invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify at a hearing next month on data privacy.Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa says the April 10 hearing will cover how consumer data is collected, retained and distributed for commercial use. He says the hearing also will examine what steps companies like Facebook can do to better protect personal information.Grassley's committee is the third congressional panel to seek Zuckerberg's testimony in the wake of a privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, a Trump-connected data-mining company.Several Judiciary Committee members had pressed Grassley to hold the hearing.Grassley says he's also invited Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.