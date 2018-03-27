PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Donald Trump benefiting from economic policies

EMBED </>More Videos

A growing American economy and passage of a Republican tax overhaul appear to be helping President Donald Trump lift his approval ratings from historic lows.

WASHINGTON --
A growing American economy and passage of a Republican tax overhaul appear to be helping President Donald Trump lift his approval ratings from historic lows.

That's according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Trump remains unpopular with the majority of Americans, 58 percent. But 42 percent say they now approve of the job he's doing as president, up seven points from a month ago.

The poll suggests that at least some of the president's improving standing is tied to the economy.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about President Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
California to file lawsuit over citizenship question on 2020 census
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
Zuckerberg invited to testify at Senate Committee hearing
Rep. Swalwell calls on social media companies to protect elections
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, orders closure of Seattle consulate
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
California to file lawsuit over citizenship question on 2020 census
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
San Francisco 'March for our Lives' organizer talks about event
US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry begins visit to Bay Area research centers
More Politics
Top Stories
Fatal officer-involved shooting investigation of unarmed man Stephon Clark underway
California to file lawsuit over citizenship question on 2020 census
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
Water park co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's death
Video shows restaurant worker spitting in customer's food amid argument
1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Concord
1 detained after high-speed chase from Bay Bridge ends in Pleasant Hill
Show More
ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants
FBI arrests suspect in DC area suspicious packages case in Washington state
Severe weather, flash flooding threaten millions in central US
22 countries pledge to kick out Russian diplomats over poisoning of ex-spy
Police searching for soldier missing from Army base
More News
Top Video
Top stories update: Tuesday
1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Concord
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
Water park co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's death
More Video