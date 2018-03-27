  • LIVE VIDEO Sacramento leaders discuss fatal officer-involved shooting of unarmed man

WATCH LIVE: Sacramento leaders discuss fatal officer-involved shooting of unarmed man

Sacramento leaders are holding a news conference on the deadly officer-involved shooting of 22-year-old unarmed man named Stephon Clark.

SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
California and Sacramento leaders are holding a news conference on the deadly officer-involved shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark.

The family of Clark wants criminal charges brought against the two officers who shot Clark 20 times in his grandmother's backyard. He was suspected of breaking into cars. Police say they thought he had a gun in his hand, but it turned out to be a cell phone.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will join Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and community leaders at the news conference

Tonight, hundreds of people are expected to show up at Sacramento's City Council meeting to protest the shooting. The council says it wants the city's police chief to speak and then turn the microphone over for public comment.

VIDEO: Grandmother of unarmed Sacramento man killed by police calls for change
EMBED More News Videos

The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects. She suggests shooting them in an extremity.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video regarding officer-involved shootings in the Bay Area and around the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingman killedfatal shootingpolicepolice-involved shootingSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Grandmother of man killed by Sacramento police calls for change
Protests move to capitol building after Sacramento officer-involved shooting
Sacramento PD says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
California to file lawsuit over citizenship question on 2020 census
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Concord
Water park co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's death
1 detained after high-speed chase from Bay Bridge ends in Pleasant Hill
President Donald Trump benefiting from economic policies
ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants
Video shows restaurant worker spitting in customer's food amid argument
Show More
FBI arrests suspect in DC area suspicious packages case in Washington state
Severe weather, flash flooding threaten millions in central US
22 countries pledge to kick out Russian diplomats over poisoning of ex-spy
Police searching for soldier missing from Army base
Larry Nassar's former Michigan State boss charged
More News
Top Video
Top stories update: Tuesday
1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Concord
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
Water park co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's death
More Video