Dog owners warned about treats making pets sick

If you're a dog owner, you'll want to check your pantry this morning. Two types of Milo's Kitchen dog treats are being recalled after reports of illnesses.
The recall includes Milo's Kitchen steak grillers and grilled burger bites.
The company says the treats may contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone, which can make dogs sick.
If your dog starts to have increased thirst and urination, weight loss or restlessness, you may need to take them to the vet.
