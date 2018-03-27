SCHOOL THREAT

Cupertino High School evacuated after threatening phone call

EMBED </>More Videos

A high school in Cupertino has been evacuated after a threatening phone call was received Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. (KGO)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
A high school in Cupertino has been evacuated after a threatening phone call was received Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo

A robotic call was received by the school threatening harm according to the sheriff. They say the call and the number it was received from was similar to those that have recently been received at schools around the country.

The campus was cleared and the sheriff's office said there was no indication of any danger to the school or the community.

RELATED: Diablo Valley College to reopen following graffiti threat

According to a note on the school's website, students are asked to check in with parents to give their location and assure they're safe. Officials also add that classes, activities, games, and meetings are cancelled for the remainder of the day and will resume Wednesday.

No further details were immediately available.

Click here for a look at how to get help with improving our schools and click here for a look at recent stories about recent threats made against schools here in the Bay Area and across the country.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school threatevacuationschool evacuationthreatschool safetysheriffinvestigationCupertino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
VIDEO: Suspect in San Mateo school threat attempts to buy gun
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
More school threat
Top Stories
DMV letter says Uber suspending self-driving car tests in California
Parents meet anti-gay protesters at Alamo school with message of inclusion
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
Fatal officer-involved shooting investigation of unarmed man Stephon Clark underway
Trooper survives after dramatic crash caught on video
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
Video shows restaurant worker spitting in customer's food amid argument
Show More
Protesters rally against Urban Shield funding in Alameda County
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
NVIDIA suspending self-driving tests across the globe
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Water park co-owner arrested on charges of murder, child endangerment
More News
Top Video
Fatal officer-involved shooting investigation of unarmed man Stephon Clark underway
Water park co-owner arrested on charges of murder, child endangerment
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
More Video