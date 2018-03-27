CHILDREN'S HEALTH

Doctor recommends HPV vaccine for teen boys, girls

New research is raising big questions about teenage boys not getting the HPV vaccine.

According to a new survey, one in five parents have no plans to vaccinate their teenage boys.

RELATED: HPV Vaccine Does Not Increase Likelihood of Unsafe Sex for Girls, Study Says

Jennifer Ashton, M.D., explained why the HPV vaccine is recommended by the CDC for both boys and girls.

"This is the virus that can cause numerous types of cancers like cervical, genital, oral, head and neck cancer. In fact, it's the leading cause in those types of cancers. The survey found most healthcare providers are not counseling parents of teenage boys. Direct skin to skin contact. I tell people it's like catching a cold," Ashton said.

Ashton said there's a lot of misinformation out there about the HPV vaccine. and recommends parents speak with their child's doctor.

