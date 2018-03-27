STUDENT SAFETY

NC 7th grader suspended for drawing stick figure with gun

EMBED </>More Videos

Student suspended for drawing stick figure with gun (KTRK)

ROSEBORO, North Carolina --
Should a student be penalized for scribbling a picture of a gun at school? That's a question being asked in North Carolina, where a seventh-grader was suspended for drawing a stick figure holding a rifle.

James Herring believes the school went too far. His 13-year-old son was suspended a couple weeks ago for two days at Roseboro Salemburg Middle School.

RELATED: New smartphone app to help schools facing active shooters

"I see him holding his gun. He's a deer hunter. I see him with a magician and I see him as a ninja turtle. Just expressing himself. Nothing violent," Herring said.

He believes the principal overreacted because of all the news about school shootings.

"When I see that, I see a normal 13-year-old boy. I drew pictures like this. It's nothing to get expelled from school from," Herring said.

"Due to everything happening in the nation, we're just being extra vigilant about all issues of safety," Superintendent Eric Bracy said.

RELATED: Cupertino high school evacuated after threatening phone call

Herring said his son made the drawings before the school shooting in Parkland.

Bracy said punishment for students for a variety of offenses are outlined in the student handbook.

"There are some things that list possible threats or things like that. We've got category one, two, three and four, which sort of grades potential incidents and the level of seriousness," Bracy said.

The student has returned to school after his suspension, and there has not been an incident as a result of it.

The superintendent said that all parents should be concerned about what their children are doing.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on student safety.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
schoolschool safetyu.s. & worldeducationstudent safetyschool shootingsafetystudentsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STUDENT SAFETY
New smartphone app to help schools facing active shooters
San Francisco 'March for our Lives' organizer talks about event
VIDEO: Images from the Bay Area 'March for our Lives' events
Activists look to what's next after 'March for our Lives'
More student safety
Top Stories
Cupertino High School evacuated after threatening phone call
DMV letter says Uber suspending self-driving car tests in California
Parents meet anti-gay protesters at Alamo school with message of inclusion
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
Investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting of Stephen Clark underway
Trooper survives after dramatic crash caught on video
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
Show More
Video shows restaurant worker spitting in customer's food amid argument
Alameda County votes to fund Urban Shield through 2018
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
2 major players in self-driving future put brakes on road tests after deadly crash
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
More News
Top Video
2 major players in self-driving future put brakes on road tests after deadly crash
Cupertino High School evacuated after threatening phone call
Investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting of Stephen Clark underway
Water park co-owner arrested on charges of murder, child endangerment
More Video