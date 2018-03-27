FOOD & DRINK

Company offers slices of ketchup for 'no-mess' eating

A packet of Slices of Sauce is shown in a photo featured on Bo's Fine Food's Kickstarter campaign page. (Bo's Fine Foods)

Ever get tired of hitting the bottom of a glass bottle of ketchup to add sauce to your burger? Well one company started a Kickstarter campaign to create a Slice of Sauce.

Bo's Fine Foods asked for $15,000 to create packets that contain thin slices of ketchup. Each packet will contain eight slices of ketchup that are separated by cellophane, according to the company's website.

The sauce slices do not need to be refrigerated either.

The creator for the Slice of Sauce hopes that people will take to it and enjoy a "perfect no-mess" option for sandwiches, wraps and burgers.

According to the company, the slices were developed when the owner of the company was experimenting with family recipes and wanted to make a "portable condiment."

According to the Kickstarter campaign, the company has surpassed its goal of $15,000 and has reached more than $20,000.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on food.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodbusinesskickstartermoneyrestaurantbuzzworthydistraction
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
'Lush Gelato' Debuts In North Beach
Video shows restaurant worker spitting in customer's food amid argument
The difference between 'whisky' and 'whiskey'
New Blue Bell flavor pairs chocolate with PB cookie dough
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland Airport entrance closed, 2 injured after crash
OC Board votes to join lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law
California suing over citizenship question on 2020 census
Cupertino High School evacuated after threatening phone call
DMV letter says Uber suspending self-driving car tests in California
Facebook CEO to testify to Congress
Parents meet anti-gay protesters at Alamo school
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
Show More
VIDEO: What is Westboro Baptist Church?
Investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting of Stephon Clark underway
Trooper survives after dramatic crash caught on video
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
Alameda County votes to fund Urban Shield through 2018
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos