Police investigate after 'fairly well-developed fetus' found along Berkeley shoreline

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating to find out how a "well developed" fetus ended up along the Berkeley shoreline.

BERKELEY, Calif. --
A "fairly well-developed fetus" was found along the Berkeley shoreline on Tuesday afternoon, a police lieutenant said.

Officers responded at 2:39 p.m. to a report from a person who spotted the small body while walking along the waterfront west of the Tom Bates Regional Sports Complex, Berkeley police Lt. Kevin Schofield said.

The umbilical cord was still attached to the body of the baby boy, Schofield said.

Alameda County coroner's officials responded and took custody of the body.

"It's likely that it washed up to shore" from elsewhere, Schofield said.

He said Berkeley police and the coroner's bureau will investigate the case further to try to find out how the boy's body ended up there.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
investigationpolicefamilybabycrimeBerkeley
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
1 killed in San Francisco hit-and-run crash in city's Dogpatch
Mayor announces exclusive negotiation agreements to keep A's in Oakland
Tesla claims missing safety barrier played role in deadly crash
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in NorCal crash
Family of man shot, killed by Vallejo police sues
California man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Police investigate hit-and-run in San Francisco
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Show More
Soccer match at Levi's Stadium sparks safety concerns
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
BART police report surge in arrests for 2017
Man charged with reckless driving after 4 injured in Oakland Airport crash
More News
Top Video
1 killed in San Francisco hit-and-run crash in city's Dogpatch
Tesla claims missing safety barrier played role in deadly crash
Surprise! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
More Video