SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.
Question 1:
Sandi asked: If I don't have a child, do I still qualify for Earned Income Tax Credit?
Answer 1:
Yes, you do. Anyone with low-to-moderate income may qualify for Earned Income Tax Credit, whether they have a child or not. If you're single without a child, you have to make around $15,000 or less. And if you're married, and filing together without a child, you must make less than $20,600 dollars. Other rules, you must be between the ages of 25 to 65, have a social security number, have worked, and be a US citizen or resident alien. Down below are two links to the Internal Revenue Service's website with more information on Earned Income Tax Credit.
EITC Qualifications (in general)
EITC Qualifications without a Child
Question 2:
Michelle asked: What do you think of Pet Insurance? Should I get it?
Answer 2:
Before you do anything, I want you to check your workplace. Many employers are now offering pet insurance, often at a great deal at a very low price. If you are buying on your own, start by seeing which companies will insure your pet. But some companies exclude certain breeds. Then compare prices and coverage, But, be aware that no plan covers pre-existing conditions.
Question 3:
Barbara from Oakland asked: My TV provider charged $90 for them to come and replace the TV equipment box, which I rent. This is the third rental cable box they have had to repair and replace. What should I do?
Answer 3:
Sometimes, cable boxes need to be upgraded, typically at no cost. But the company should not have you pay extra to replace something if it's a problem on their end. I want you to call my hotline here at the station at 415-954-8151 (we are open Monday through Fridays from 10am to 2pm), and let's see what is going on. Also, here is my online contact form.