Inside North Beach's Least Expensive Apartments

101 Lombard St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, the median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in North Beach is around $3,270, compared to a $3,295 average citywide.

But what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the area look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We browsed listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to see what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

101 Lombard St.

Listed at $2,500/month, this 804-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 101 Lombard St. is 23.6 percent less than the $3,270/month neighborhood median.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a walk-in closet, floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops and plenty of natural light. This wheelchair-accessible building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, on-site laundry and a door person, but pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

125 Bay St., #6




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 125 Bay St. is listed for $2,750/month.

In the unit, expect central heating, carpeting, a fireplace, a dishwasher, large windows and wooden cabinets. The building offers assigned parking, an elevator, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet guardians: animals are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1 Windsor Pl.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1 Windsor Pl. with 550 square feet that's going for $2,795/month.

Tenants can expect tile flooring, ample closet space, an eat-in kitchen and plenty of windows. The building offers on-site management, so they'll catch on quickly if you try to sneak a dog or cat past them.

(See the full listing here.)

9 Nobles Alley




Then there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 9 Nobles Alley that's listed for $2,995/month.

In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Pets are not allowed.

(See the listing here.)

111 Chestnut St.




Listed at $3,200/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 111 Chestnut St.

In the unit, tenants are promised a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a fitness center, a residents lounge, a door person, secured entry, an elevator and on-site laundry, but animals are not permitted.

(Here's the listing.)

220 Lombard St., #422




To round things off, there's this studio apartment at 220 Lombard St. that's listed for $3,200/month.

In this furnished unit, tenants can look forward to hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample natural light and closet space.

The building offers garage parking, a business center, a fitness center, a shared lounge area and storage space. Small pets are welcome with an additional deposit and reference.

(See the listing here.)
---

