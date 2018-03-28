CANNABIS WATCH

Plan for California pot town going up in smoke?

A company that was planning to turn Nipton, California into a marijuana mecca has sold the ghost town to an oil-and-gas company, but is still considering the project. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

By ABC7.com staff
NIPTON, Calif. --
Plans for a marijuana mecca in California could be going up in smoke.

Cannabis technology company American Green had purchased the ghost town of Nipton last year, with the goal of turning it into a pot paradise.

But now the company says it couldn't raise the necessary money and just sold the San Bernardino County town to an oil and gas company.

Although the town itself was sold, American Green is not entirely giving up on the project. The sale terms include a provision allowing the company to continue its efforts to turn the town into a cannabis-themed resort.

