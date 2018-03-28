ANAHEIM, Calif. --As the Disneyland Resort begins to expand Downtown Disney, several businesses will close in June to make way for the new four-diamond hotel that will open in 2021.
The hotel, which has not been given an official name, is expected to create 1,500 jobs during construction and 1,000 jobs for its operations.
A spokeswoman for the resort said the following businesses will close sometime in June:
- AMC 12 Theaters
- Rainforest Café
- ESPN Zone
- Earl of Sandwich
- Alamo Rent-a-car
- Starbucks (on the west side)
- A Disney Vacation Club office
- A Walt Disney Travel Company office
The spokeswoman said the resort is working with ESPN Zone cast members for job opportunities at the resort or in other areas. The resort will also hold two job fairs to help people find other jobs.
A culinary job fair will be held on April 16 at the Disney Grand Californian hotel from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The other one will be a general job fair on May 3 at Disney's Paradise Pier hotel from 9 a.m. to noon.
ESPN Zone cast members have been offered a $500 bonus if they stay until the business' closing date. Severance packages will also be given to full-time cast members.
The Rainforest Café, AMC, Earl of Sandwich, Starbucks and Alamo will be moving their employees to other locations, according to the operating partners.
In addition to the 700-room hotel, Downtown Disney will also be getting its first ever brewery as well as a bowling alley.
Construction is expected to start in the summer and the hotel will open sometime in 2021.
