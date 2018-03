<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3275647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Castro Valley) spoke to ABC7 News on Wednesday about recent events including North Korea tensions, Russia, implications of the White House Stormy Daniels scandal and other recent shake-ups. (KGO-TV)