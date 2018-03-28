REAL ESTATE

How Far Does $2,000/Month Stretch In Oakland?

4231 Montgomery St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Oakland?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents in Oakland are $1,695 for a studio and $2,125 for a 1-bedroom.

To get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing on a budget of $2,000/month, we rounded up several listings. Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.

1733 Foothill Blvd., #A (Rancho San Antonio)

Listed at $2,000/month, this studio is located at 1733 Foothill Blvd.

In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, tile flooring, an electric stove and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate wheelchair accessibility and reserved parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

400 Montclair Ave., #1 (Cleveland Heights)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 400 Montclair Ave. is also listed at $2,000/month and has 850 square feet of living space.

Inside the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, central heating, a walk-in closet, French doors and a decorative fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, but cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

4231 Montgomery St., #202 (Piedmont Avenue)




This 450-square-foot studio apartment located at 4231 Montgomery St. is going for $1,995/month.

Tenants can expect hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are welcome, though there is a breed restriction for canines. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1925 7th Ave. (Ivy Hill)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1925 7th Ave. that's listed for $1,975/month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, closet space, air conditioning and plenty of windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineOakland
REAL ESTATE
Schaaf Backs A’s Plan To Buy Oakland Coliseum For $136M
Inside North Beach's Least Expensive Apartments
What Does $2,400 Rent You In Downtown, Today?
Renting In the Lower Haight: What Will $3,000 Get You?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
Racer dies in crash at Sonoma Raceway event
7 On Your Side tax hotline tomorrow with Michael Finney
Fremont parents say school sex ed too graphic for students
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in NorCal crash
No easy fix after benzene found in fire-damaged area of Santa Rosa
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in SF's Dogpatch
Bay Area startup donates $29 million to classrooms all over U.S.
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: A look inside Salesforce's TrailheaDX
Ask Finney: Tax credits, pet insurance, cable box rentals
BART dealing with shared Lime Bikes causing hazards at stations
Former first lady Michelle Obama to speak in Oakland
Family of man shot, killed by Vallejo police sues
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos