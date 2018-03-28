Racer dies in crash at Sonoma Raceway event

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --A racer died earlier today at the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma when the racer's vehicle hit a wall at 100 or more miles per hour, county sheriff's officials said.
At about 6:10 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported the death, which occurred at a Sonoma Drags & Drifts program at the raceway at 29355 Arnold Drive.
The Sonoma Drags & Drifts program gives people including teenagers and working professionals a place to race their vehicles in a safe, legal and controlled environment rather than on city streets, according to the Sonoma Raceway.
Sonoma County Raceway offered a statement after the crash: "The participant was racing his 1976 Ford Pinto in the Wednesday Night Drags program on the facility's quarter-mile drag strip. The accident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. He was the only racer on track at the time. The racer's name is being withheld until it is released by the Sonoma County Coroner's Office.
This is the first on-track fatality in the 30-year history of the Wednesday Night Drags program."
Bay City News contributed to this report.
