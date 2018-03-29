SNAPCHAT

Report: Snap issues another round of pink slips

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is reportedly handing out more pink slips.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is reportedly handing out more pink slips.

The company is laying off 100 workers, mostly on the advertising side, according to Bloomberg.

The social-messaging and media app maker has seen a backlash recently because of a major redesign.

In February, Kylie Jenner tweeted her dislike about the new app version and the next day Snap lost a billion dollars in value.

Earlier this month, Snapchat's stocks also dipped after Rihanna criticized the company. The singer called for users to drop the app after it hosted a game where people were asked to pick between two options: punching Chris Brown or slapping Rihanna.

The two stars were involved in a high profile domestic violence case in 2009.

Snapchat pulled the game and blocked the developer.

In addition to the new round of layoffs, the company has let go of more than 120 workers, including engineers since January.

