UBER

Settlement apparently reached in fatal autonomous Uber vehicle crash

The family of an Arizona woman killed when struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle apparently has reached a settlement with the company.

PHOENIX --
The family of an Arizona woman killed when struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle apparently has reached a settlement with the company.

Cristina Perez Hesano, an attorney for relatives of Elaine Herzberg, responded Thursday to inquiries by The Associated Press by saying only that the matter "has been resolved."
Herzberg was killed March 18 as she walked her bike across a dark street in Tempe, a Phoenix suburb.

Uber representatives Sarah Abboud and Matthew Wing separately responded to queries about a possible settlement by saying the company is declining to comment. The company previously expressed sympathy for Herzberg's family.

Uber suspended its autonomous vehicle testing program after the crash. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey suspended the company's testing privileges Monday.

Tempe police and federal agencies are investigating the crash.

