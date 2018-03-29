AUTOMOTIVE

Officials identify 75-year-old man killed in Sonoma Raceway crash

EMBED </>More Videos

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in an accident at Sonoma Raceway as 75-year-old James Kenneth Rambo.

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in an accident at Sonoma Raceway as 75-year-old James Kenneth Rambo.

This undated image shows 75-year-old James Kenneth Rambo, who died in an accident at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Calif. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.


They say Rambo had been drag racing his 1976 customized Ford Pinto when he lost control and hit a k-rail at over 100 miles an hour.

The accident happened on Wednesday night.

This undated image shows a home-built 1976 Pinto dragster that James Kenneth Rambo was driving during a deadly accident at in Sonoma, Calif. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.


"Lifesaving efforts were provided by an ambulance crew but Rambo died as a result of his injuries," said the sheriff's office in a news release. "Rambo's family has been notified. Our sincere condolences go out to them and his friends."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotivecar crashcar accidentscarcarsdrag racingsonoma countySonoma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
75-year-old racer dies in crash at Sonoma Raceway event
AUTOMOTIVE
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Napa family mourns loss of beloved drag racer
75-year-old racer dies in crash at Sonoma Raceway event
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
More Automotive
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Multiple passengers sickened on plane that landed in San Jose
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row today
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
Napa family mourns loss of beloved drag racer
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
Ex-Disneyland employee sentenced to 125 years for child sex crimes
Show More
3-year-old hit by car in San Francisco
New 'space fence' tries to identify, track the growth of space junk
Proposed changes to Alameda Co. courts: jurors could have to travel farther
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters
Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
How to help NASA observe the clouds
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
More Video