Record warmth hits Bay Area for 2nd consecutive day

There were nearly a dozen record highs from the Bay Area to the Monterey Bay today! Temperatures were anywhere from 13 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year. This is the second consecutive day of records and we may see a few more tomorrow.Santa Rosa 86, San Rafael 84, SFO 81, downtown San Francisco 81, Moffett Field 81, San Jose 82, Monterey 82 and Salinas Airport reached 86-degrees today! These were all new records for the day.Napa came in at 83, Oakland Airport 77 and downtown Salinas 85 and they all tied their previous records. A large ridge of high pressure and offshore flow (downsloping wind) were responsible for the spike in temperatures today.Count on another mild to warm day tomorrow with readings well above where they should be for spring but, the temperatures will run lower than today. Here are some of your forecast highs for Friday: San Jose 83, Redwood City 80, Half Moon Bay 70, San Francisco 74 and Santa Rosa 81. Keep cool and stay hydrated tomorrow!