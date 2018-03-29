The 5 Hottest Events In San Francisco This Weekend

Our pals at Eventbrite clued us into five events that are totally trending, from a colorful Holi celebration to a free movie screening. If you're looking to get out and about in the city this Thursday through Sunday, here's where you should go.
Celebrate Holi with a color party
"Holi Phagwa is the Hindu festival of colors. It celebrates the coming of spring, fruitful harvests, unity, joy, and a tale from the Bhagavad Gita," write the organizers of this event.
As part of the celebration, you'll be able to "grab handfuls of different colors, and smear it all over the nearest face (self included)! Try aiming for friends or family, though complete strangers on the field wouldn't mind either." Admission also includes music, dancing, and performances, with food trucks available on-site.
The date: Saturday 3/31, 12-3pm
The location: California College of the Arts, 1111 8th St., San Francisco
The price: $22 for adults, free for kids
Buy Tickets>>
Learn about the beauty industry with Juice Beauty
Photo: Juice Beauty/Facebook
State of Beauty "is a new discussion series that delves into the beauty industry and its growth through commerce, science, technology, media, and more." This month, they're hosting Juice Beauty founder/CEO Karen Benhke, who'll discuss "how Juice Beauty has been the leader in natural ingredients, and how Gwyneth Paltrow became the creative director of their make-up line."
Other topics for discussion: the role of influencers, industry trends, and the future of beauty at department stores, as envisioned by Catherine Bartels, VP Trade Area GM of Bloomingdale's, who'll offer a tour of the brand's new Glowhaus boutique.
The date: Thursday 3/29, 5:30-7:30pm
The location: Bloomingdale's, Mission Room-3rd Floor, 845 Market St., San Francisco
The price: $22 general admission, $12 students
Buy Tickets>>
Catch a free screening of 'I, Tonya'
Photo: Eventbrite
Now that the weather is warming up, it's time for outdoor movie screening season. Proxy in Hayes Valley is kicking things off with a showing of I, Tonya, this year's Oscar-nominated comedic tale of American figure skater Tonya Harding, and how she got wrapped up in one of the most sensational scandals in sports history.
Beer from Fort Point Beer Company and food from The Chairman truck will be available for purchase.
The date: Friday 3/30, 7-10pm
The location: Proxy, 432 Octavia St., San Francisco
The price: Free with RSVP; seats are first-come, first-served
Buy Tickets>>
Savor a spring cocktail party
Photo: Eventbrite
Funcheap is the force behind this "one-night-only celebration of spring cocktails--with DJs and a dance floor--at Bar Fluxus, SF's newest art bar that's tucked away in a secret alley you'd never find on your own."
Events include live painting from underground street artist Zack Wiseman, happy hour drink specials for early arrivals, board games, and a live DJ spinning danceable tunes.
The date: Friday 3/30, 9pm-2am
The location: Bar Fluxus, 18 Harlan Place, San Francisco
The price: Free with RSVP; $10 at the door
Buy Tickets>>
Catch The Garden in concert
Photo: Eventbrite
Popular indie act The Garden, which plays The Chapel this weekend, "is an ever-evolving duo from Orange County, California, established in 2011 by twin brothers Fletcher and Wyatt Shears. They also created the term 'Vada Vada' to represent their music and other endeavors.
Typically seen live playing drums and electronics, Fletcher can also be seen front and center on vocals, belligerently performing alongside his brother, Wyatt. Wyatt consistently takes position of lead vocals and bass in the duo whilst performing, and can be seen simultaneously moving in un-choreographed bizarre patterns."
The date: Saturday 3/31, 8pm
The location: The Chapel, 777 Valencia St., San Francisco
The price: $16
Buy Tickets>>
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.