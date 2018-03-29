PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters

EMBED </>More Videos

Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17, is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail and pictures of scantily-clad women.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. --
The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail and pictures of scantily-clad women in addition to hundreds of dollars in contributions to his commissary account.

Teenage girls, women and men are sending letters and photographs of themselves and Facebook groups have been started to discuss how to help Nikolas Cruz, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

RELATED: Debunked: Half-truths and conspiracies about Parkland shooting, Stoneman Douglas students

Cruz is charged in the killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and is being held in the Broward County Jail. Prosecutors said they are seeking the death penalty.

The newspaper obtained copies of letters, including one from a woman who called Cruz "beautiful" and others with suggestive photos.

Cruz, who is on suicide watch, has not seen any of the letters, which are opened by the jail.

RELATED: Gun control activists look to what's next after 'March for our Lives'

On March 15, a teenager sent a letter from Texas inside an envelope with happy faces and hearts.

"I'm 18-years-old. I'm a senior in high school. When I saw your picture on the television, something attracted me to you," the letter stated. "Your eyes are beautiful and the freckles on your face make you so handsome."

Another letter told Cruz to "Hang in there and keep your head up" and another mailed six days after the shooting said "I reserve the right to care about you, Nikolas!"
Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, Cruz's lawyer, told the newspaper that his client has indeed received "piles of letters."

VIDEO: MLK's granddaughter, Emma's silence and other powerful moments from March for Our Lives

In addition, $800 has been deposited into a commissary account which can be used by inmates to buy snacks, radios and personal hygiene products.

"In my 40 years as public defender, I've never seen this many letters to a defendant," Finkelstein said. "Everyone now and then gets a few, but nothing like this."

Finkelstein said they have read a "few religious ones to him" but will not read him any fan letters or share any photographs.

"The letters shake me up because they are written by regular, everyday teenage girls from across the nation," he said.

Click here for a look at the latest stories and videos about the deadly school shooting in Florida.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldschool shootingparkland school shootingmass shootingshooting rampageFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Laura Ingraham dropped by some advertisers after Parkland comments
Debunked falsehoods about Parkland shooting
Couple accused of stealing from Stoneman Douglas memorial
New smartphone app to help schools facing active shooters
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Multiple passengers sickened on plane that landed in San Jose
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row today
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
Napa family mourns loss of beloved drag racer
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
Ex-Disneyland employee sentenced to 125 years for child sex crimes
Show More
3-year-old hit by car in San Francisco
New 'space fence' tries to identify, track the growth of space junk
Proposed changes to Alameda Co. courts: jurors could have to travel farther
Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
How to help NASA observe the clouds
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
More Video