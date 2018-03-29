STEPHON CLARK

VIDEO: Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark 'should be alive today'

Rev. Al Sharpton gave a touching eulogy Thursday for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police, saying "he should be alive today" and that "we must stand for justice."

SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
Rev. Al Sharpton gave a touching eulogy for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police, saying he "should be alive today" and that "we must stand for justice."

He previously called the shooting "an atrocity" that shows the urgent need for intervention against police misconduct and a thorough investigation into Clark's death.

Sharpton says young black men have been killed all over the country and it's time to "stop this madness."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
