VIETNAM WAR

A Vietnam veteran's healing journey

EMBED </>More Videos

Vietnam veteran Paul Baffico hasn't been on the battlefield for more than 45 years, but he is still on an extraordinary mission.

By
CHICAGO --
Vietnam veteran Paul Baffico hasn't been on the battlefield for more than 45 years, but he is still on an extraordinary mission. In Vietnam, he was a 23-year-old combat communications platoon leader, witnessing the horrific deaths of soldiers who served under his command. In all, five of his soldiers were killed. And their deaths are driving him to take a healing journey. He is trying to find inner peace and silence his mind from the past.

IN HIS OWN WORDS, IN DEPTH

So every month, Baffico takes a trip from Lake Bluff to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. He has made the monthly trip for more than 11 years. In other words, 139 consecutive months.
EMBED More News Videos

Vietnam veteran Paul Baffico's journey, in his own words.


"I don't want to forget these guys," said Baffico, who served in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne. "I can't explain why they got killed and I got to live, but I did. And I need to do something with that. That really is the essence of why I come here."

Baffico wasn't alone. As he says, his wife Max "saved me."

THE FIRST TRIP

Paul Baffico on his first trip to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.


In 1996, a grim-faced Baffico made his first trip to the Wall with his son Jeff. It was a school trip with his youngest son, and it didn't go well.

"I could only stand there for 30 to 40 seconds," Baffico explained. "I started to break down. I said, 'Jeff, we got to go. I can't stand it.' He understood."

Ten years later, his wife Max suggested he visit the memorial and told Baffico, "How about if you just talk to your men themselves? Maybe that would work."

Baffico reluctantly returned. He stood in front of the panels where the names of five soldiers under his command are etched: Michael D. Bohrman, Kenneth B. Luttel, Kenneth P. Tanner, Andre C. Lucas, and Gus Allen.

He spoke to them directly.

"Of course, I started with 'I'm sorry,'" Baffico said, continuing with tears. "I wish you were standing here and my name was on that wall. I really meant that from the bottom of my heart."

A DOCENT NAMED LEROY

At that point, Baffico said a docent named Leroy approached him. Their story, their bond moved Baffico to do something he never expected. It was a moment that kicked off Baffico's mission: monthly trips to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
EMBED More News Videos

At that point, Baffico said a docent named Leroy approached him. Their story, their bond moved Baffico to do something he never expected.


TOUCHING THEIR NAMES ON THE WALL

So today, if you visit the memorial, you may see Paul Baffico. He'll be standing in front of his men's names on panels 8-11. And once there, like Baffico, you can honor each service member by touching their names on the wall.

VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL RESOURCES

Information on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Information for planning your visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyvietnam warveteranmemorialu.s. & worldmilitaryPTSDWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VIETNAM WAR
Adopted Vietnam War unit marks 50th anniversary as San Mateo's own
Bay Area nonprofit helps farmers in war-torn lands heal history
Trump presents Medal of Honor to former Vietnam Army medic
Family of Purple Heart veteran loses San Mateo home to foreclosure
More vietnam war
SOCIETY
Surprise! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Former first lady Michelle Obama to speak in Oakland
More Society
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Multiple passengers sickened on plane that landed in San Jose
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row today
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
Napa family mourns loss of beloved drag racer
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
Ex-Disneyland employee sentenced to 125 years for child sex crimes
Show More
3-year-old hit by car in San Francisco
New 'space fence' tries to identify, track the growth of space junk
Proposed changes to Alameda Co. courts: jurors could have to travel farther
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters
Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
How to help NASA observe the clouds
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
More Video