Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change

It was highly emotional, with occasional outbursts of anger. That is the funeral service for 22-year-old Stephon Clark in Sacramento, 11 days after Clark was shot an killed by police, who mistook the cell phone he had in his hand for a gun. The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy. (KGO-TV)

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
It was highly emotional, with occasional outbursts of anger. That is the funeral service for 22-year-old Stephon Clark in Sacramento, 11 days after Clark was shot an killed by police, who mistook the cell phone he had in his hand for a gun. The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy.

"You don't tell people when you kill their loved one how to grieve!" yelled Sharpton with Clark's older brother Stevante holding onto him on stage.

At differen points, Stevante grabbed the microphone, interrupting scheduled speakers to lead the hundreds of mourners with the chants "I am! Stephon Clark! I am! Stephon Clark!"

On March 18, Sacramento police fired at least 20 rounds at the 22-year-old Clark, as he stood in his grandmother's backyard with a cell phone in his hand, something officers thought was a gun.

Rev. Al Sharpton gave a touching eulogy Thursday for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police, saying "he should be alive today" and that "we must stand for justice."


It came after a foot pursuit that was captured on video by a helicopter.

"We did not come for you uppity bourgeois proper folk, we came for Stevante," said Sharpton. "We came for the family! We came because this boy should be alive today!"



"Stephon was taken from us way too early," said Sequita Thompson, Clark's grandmother, who described the young father as a someone with an easy sense of humor and especially close to his family. "Stephon warmed his mother's heart with his big personality and his loving spirit."

Among those acting as pallbearers, former NBA player and Sacramento native Matt Barnes, who along with Oakland Raiders player Marshawn Lynch, are helping Clark's family financially.

After the service, Sharpton said Clark's death has become a national event that many won't soon forget. "Somebody tweeted I did the eulogy holding on to the brother, him holding on to me... that's what we're here for. We're here for the family to get justice and to get answers cause the nation needs it."

