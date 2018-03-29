Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3280137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

It was highly emotional, with occasional outbursts of anger. That is the funeral service for 22-year-old Stephon Clark in Sacramento, 11 days after Clark was shot an killed by police, who mistook the cell phone he had in his hand for a gun. The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy. (KGO-TV)