SCIENCE

New 'space fence' tries to identify, track the growth of space junk

This is an undated research image of space junk. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Gravity is pulling the Chinese space station Tiangong-1 to Earth this weekend. That potential crash is a good example of the peril people on Earth face as more countries and private companies launch satellites for communications and surveillance. A new radar system is trying to create order out of congestion in space.

The best guess is there's a constellation of 29,000 objects in space, known as space junk. Federal agencies have tried to catalog and track them. The objects in low orbit can fall to earth due to the earth's gravity.

RELATED: Chinese space station set to plummet uncontrolled back to earth

Space junk can very in size from a full-sized satellite no longer in operation to fragments the size of a softball or even smaller. Regardless of size, space junk poses risk to other satellites and even to people on Earth.

A collision between two spacecraft in 2009 over Siberia created an estimated 2,000 pieces of debris. So, identifying, tracking and forecasting their movement are critical steps.

Lockheed Martin has just completed a new radar facility on an atoll in the Marshall Islands that will be part of an Air Force project called Space Fence. As the amount of space junk grows, it will add them to a catalog and keep them under surveillance.

"Whereas some of the current radar can just track one object at a time, Space Fence is literally capable of tracking thousands of objects at the same time," said Robert Condren, senior project manager of Space Fence at Lockheed Martin.

RELATED: Astronauts to print South Bay high school students' invention in space

Space Fence also has the capability to analyze an object's movement and project its future path. The radar facility's location in the middle of the Pacific is strategic to track debris.

"They inevitably cross the equator and by putting a large radar near the equator, you have more viewing opportunities to see the objects," said Lockheed Martin's Condren.

Telescopes remain a tool for finding space junk. Lockheed Martin operates a space object tracking facility in the Santa Cruz mountains that help to classify what objects are. A similar facility is being added in Australia.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on space.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencespacechinau.s. & worldresearcheducationSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
What Mercury retrograde really means
Young students show off their STEAM skills at San Jose showcase
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
More Science
Top Stories
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
7 On Your Side tax hotline now with Michael Finney
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters
Napa family mourns loss of beloved drag racer
3-year-old hit by car in San Francisco
Chinatown merchants tired of all the construction
Man who owes $500K in child support vanishes on paddleboard
Show More
Laura Ingraham dropped by some advertisers after Parkland comments
Officials identify 75-year-old killed in Sonoma Raceway crash
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row tomorrow
State's "largest marijuana landlord" sues city over regulations
VIDEO: Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark 'should be alive today'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos