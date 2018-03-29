LGBT

Transgender woman to make Broadway history in San Francisco

It has been quite a year for Peppermint. She was on RuPaul's Drag Race, and now she is set to become the first openly transgender woman to headline a Broadway show. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco will get a sneak peek this spring of an event that will make Broadway history later this summer.

On April 10, a transgender woman will debut as the principal actor for the new musical "Head Over Heels."

When Peppermint reprises that role later this year in New York, she will become the first openly transgender woman to headline a Broadway show.

Peppermint is not new to the spotlight. She was runner-up in last season's "RuPaul's Drag Race" on VH1.

It was during the taping of that reality show that she came out as transgender.

"I had the opportunity to come out and share my story and it seemed to resonate with a lot of people," said Peppermint while rehearsing for the show in San Francisco.

The show is based on a 16th century poem by English Sir Phillip Sidney. The producers will use 19 songs from the 1980s all-female band The Go Go's to tell the story in a modern way.

"It's definitely got female empowerment going on. I like that is it super inclusive, that it is super funny and it is also really touching," said Jane Wiedlin of The Go Go's.

"Inclusion of transfolk is something that should be talked about in every job, in every TV show, on every set," said Peppermint.

"Head Over Heels" runs from April 10 to May 6 at San Francisco's Curran Theater.

